A few snow showers Tuesday night, scattered snow showers Wednesday

Local Forecast

We're seeing some low clouds Tuesday evening, leading to some snow flurries and light snow showers. A Pacific Northwest storm system moves in Wednesday, with scattered snow showers and gusty winds.

Overnight lows will be back into the teens and 20's. For Wednesday, look for highs into the mid 30's with gusty winds. Snowfall amounts for Wednesday, are looking to be around an inch or less in the Snake River Plain. This is not going to be a huge storm, rather a typical Northwest Fall storm with light snow amounts in the valleys. We'll see a couple of good inches in our local mountains.

Thursday, we'll be stuck with cold temps into the lower 30's for highs. Winds will be lighter for Thanksgiving, with just a few leftover snow showers.

Friday, high pressure will begin to build back into the western states. It will stay cold for Friday afternoon with highs into the lower 30's, with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend, we'll see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, under a mostly sunny sky.