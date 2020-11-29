​​​​​Winds for Monday afternoon with chance of snow Monday night

Local Forecast

​​​A cold front is moving out of the northwest for Monday afternoon and evening. We'll look for afternoon winds into the 10-20 MPH range, with increasing cloud cover into the evening. Monday night, chance of snow showers with gusty winds. Snake River Plain cities are looking to see light accumulations of snowfall. The system clears quickly into Tuesday, with just a few morning snow chances for far eastern Idaho and Wyoming.

Temperatures will drop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with single digit and sub-zero low temperatures. Highs will only reach into the lower 30's in the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday will be Sunny and cold, with a high near 30°.