Scattered snow and wind late Monday, clearing and cold Tuesday

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving through Idaho and Wyoming Monday evening, with scattered snow showers and gusty winds. Behind this cold front, we'll see cold temps for Tuesday with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. For Tuesday, there will still be a few lingering snow showers in Western Wyoming, with a clearing sky in the Snake River Plain. We could see areas of patchy fog for early Tuesday in the Plain.

Wednesday, high pressure will build back into the region, with a slight warming trend for the rest of the week. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will reach into the lower to mid 30's, with freezing lows close to zero.

This weekend, look for mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 30's.