Cold temps with areas of morning fog
High pressure will strengthen over the region this week, behind Monday's cold front. Light winds and temperatures into the 20's and 30's for daytime highs. With an inversion setting up, we'll run the risk of some overnight and morning fog/low cloud cover. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with a slow warming trend into this weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory, has been issued, beginning Wednesday night with a strong temperature inversion.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM
SUNDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO…
- WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing, is expected. Deteriorating air quality
is possible.
- WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.
- WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Sunday. The stagnant airmass
could potentially continue beyond Sunday afternoon, but forecast
confidence is low due to the potential for a low pressure system
to move into the region and mix the lower atmosphere.
- IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for
possible restrictions in your area.
