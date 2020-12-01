Cold temps with areas of morning fog

Local Forecast

High pressure will strengthen over the region this week, behind Monday's cold front. Light winds and temperatures into the 20's and 30's for daytime highs. With an inversion setting up, we'll run the risk of some overnight and morning fog/low cloud cover. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with a slow warming trend into this weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory, has been issued, beginning Wednesday night with a strong temperature inversion.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM

SUNDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO…

little vertical mixing, is expected. Deteriorating air quality is possible. WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.

could potentially continue beyond Sunday afternoon, but forecast confidence is low due to the potential for a low pressure system to move into the region and mix the lower atmosphere. IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to

air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of

residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and

vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for

possible restrictions in your area.