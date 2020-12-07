Sunny with high pressure staying in place until Thursday

Local Forecast

High pressure remains locked into place with an inversion across the region. A weak system passes through Montana this Wednesday with a chance of showers near the Montana Idaho and Wyoming state lines. We’ll start into an active weather pattern, starting this weekend, with passing snow showers into next week.

Overnight, look for clear skies and lows around 5 to 10 degrees.

Daytime highs will get into the lower to mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST

THURSDAY…