Sunny with high pressure staying in place until Thursday
High pressure remains locked into place with an inversion across the region. A weak system passes through Montana this Wednesday with a chance of showers near the Montana Idaho and Wyoming state lines. We’ll start into an active weather pattern, starting this weekend, with passing snow showers into next week.
Overnight, look for clear skies and lows around 5 to 10 degrees.
Daytime highs will get into the lower to mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
THURSDAY…
- WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected.
- WHERE…Bear Lake basin, the Snake River plain, eastern Magic
Valley, Teton Valley, Stanley basin, and other alpine basins in
the central Idaho mountains, eastern highlands and southern
highlands of eastern Idaho.
- WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
