Light Winds, Above Average Temperatures Wednesday, Chance of Snow Friday
High pressure will begin to shrink as we move into Wednesday, as a weak front moves through the Northwest. We'll see light winds with highs above average and passing clouds. An active pattern will move into the region late Thursday, with scattered snow showers into Friday and this weekend.
Wednesday, mostly sunny with winds around 5-10 MPH. Highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.
Thursday, increasing clouds with highs into the mid 30's. Light winds, around 5-10 MPH.
Friday, chance of snow in the morning and mid-day, with highs into the mid to lower 30's.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT
- WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected.
- WHERE…Bear Lake basin, the Snake River plain, eastern Magic
Valley, Teton Valley, Stanley basin, and other alpine basins in
the central Idaho mountains, eastern highlands and southern
highlands of eastern Idaho.
- WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
Comments