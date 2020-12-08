Light Winds, Above Average Temperatures Wednesday, Chance of Snow Friday

Local Forecast

High pressure will begin to shrink as we move into Wednesday, as a weak front moves through the Northwest. We'll see light winds with highs above average and passing clouds. An active pattern will move into the region late Thursday, with scattered snow showers into Friday and this weekend.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with winds around 5-10 MPH. Highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

Thursday, increasing clouds with highs into the mid 30's. Light winds, around 5-10 MPH.

Friday, chance of snow in the morning and mid-day, with highs into the mid to lower 30's.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT