Cooler temps with cloud cover Thursday, Chance of snow this weekend

Local Forecast

We're losing our strong ridge of high pressure. A weak cold front is making its way through the region tonight. We'll see highs into the mid 30's for Thursday afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. A series of systems move through the region, with a chance of snow showers Friday.Highs into the lower 30's, with winds 10-20 MPH.

By this weekend, more active weather will be passing through. Saturday, mostly cloudy skies with highs into the upper 20's with a chance of snow showers. More passing snow showers expected Sunday and Monday with similar temperatures.