Scattered Snow showers moving through the weekend and this workweek

Local Forecast

A series of storm systems will slide through the western states. Light snow showers Friday night and into Saturday. More scattered snow showers will take us well into next week with cold temperatures.

Saturday, chance of snow in the morning and mid-day with a high into the upper 20's. Winds around 10 MPH, with clearing skies late Saturday. Overnight lows will drop down into the single digits.

Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs into the mid to upper 20's.

Monday, scattered snow showers, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies.