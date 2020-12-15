Snow showers, areas of fog, another storm Thursday

Local Forecast

A cold front moving through the region tonight, will lead to scattered snow showers. We'll look for low cloud cover and fog overnight and Wednesday morning. A deeper area of low pressure rolls in Thursday, with heavier snow showers and gusty winds.

For Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we'll look for lows into the lower 20's with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of fog. Winds 10-15 MPH with scattered snow showers, leading to a slick commute Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, A chance of snow, Cloudy, with a high into the lower to mid 30's. Southwest wind 10 MPH.

Thursday, A high into the lower 30's with snow and gusty winds at 10-20 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with areas of fog and a slight chance of snow.