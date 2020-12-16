Snow showers for Thursday
A Pacific storm system moves in for Thursday morning, with scattered snow showers and winds into the 10-20 MPH range. We'll see snow slowly end into Friday with another round of snowy weather arriving this weekend.
Thursday, snow showers with highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 MPH. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches possible. Overnight lows into the teens and 20's.
Friday, cloudy and cold with highs into the upper 20's.
Saturday and Sunday, chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower to mid 30's.
Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service Pocatello ID:
NEW ROUND OF SNOW LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…
A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho late
tonight through Thursday. Southerly winds through the Interstate
86 corridor may be strong enough to hold off precipitation onset
until near sunrise. Additionally, the snowfall may briefly start
out as rain or a mix from Burley to Pocatello. Total snowfall
amounts will range from a dusting near Burley to 2 to 4 inches
from Shoshone to Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Travelers are urged to
be cautious while driving through the region late tonight and
Thursday, especially during the morning commute. The snowfall
should shift out of the region during the afternoon.
Comments