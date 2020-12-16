Snow showers for Thursday

Local Forecast

A Pacific storm system moves in for Thursday morning, with scattered snow showers and winds into the 10-20 MPH range. We'll see snow slowly end into Friday with another round of snowy weather arriving this weekend.

Thursday, snow showers with highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 MPH. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches possible. Overnight lows into the teens and 20's.

Friday, cloudy and cold with highs into the upper 20's.

Saturday and Sunday, chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower to mid 30's.

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service Pocatello ID:

NEW ROUND OF SNOW LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho late

tonight through Thursday. Southerly winds through the Interstate

86 corridor may be strong enough to hold off precipitation onset

until near sunrise. Additionally, the snowfall may briefly start

out as rain or a mix from Burley to Pocatello. Total snowfall

amounts will range from a dusting near Burley to 2 to 4 inches

from Shoshone to Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Travelers are urged to

be cautious while driving through the region late tonight and

Thursday, especially during the morning commute. The snowfall

should shift out of the region during the afternoon.