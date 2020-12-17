Cold temps Friday, with a few snow showers

Local Forecast

Our Thursday cold front will move off to the east, leaving us with dropping temperatures and a few leftover snow showers. A couple of weaker systems move out of the northwest for this weekend, with mostly mountain snow showers.

Friday, areas of freezing fog in the morning with highs into the upper 20's. A slight chance of snow with light winds.

Saturday, Chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies with highs into the lower 30's. Areas of freezing fog in the morning with increasing winds in the afternoon.

Sunday, chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's.