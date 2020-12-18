Chance of snow this weekend with cold Christmas ahead

Local Forecast

A couple of systems move through the northwest this weekend, with another cold front arriving Monday and Tuesday. First system arrives late Friday into Saturday with a chance of snow showers and winds around 10-20 MPH. Overnight, we'll see areas of fog and spotty snow showers. Low temperatures in the Snake River Plain will bottom out into the upper teens and lower 20's. For Saturday, areas of freezing fog in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A chance of snow, with most of the heavier snow showers hitting around the Wyoming state line. High temperatures will get into the lower 30's. Another system arrives into Sunday, with again most of the snow favoring the higher elevations. High temperatures around 35°, for the Snake River Plain. Winds still around 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH. Monday, temperatures will be warmer before a cold front moves in for Tuesday, with rain and snow showers. For Christmas, high pressure builds overhead, leading to cold temps and mostly sunny skies for the holiday.