Scattered snow and gusty winds for Tuesday

Local Forecast

A strong cold front is on the way for Tuesday morning. We'll see winds picking up to high levels in the mornings with scattered snow showers to follow. In the Snake River Plain, look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch to an 1" possible. Winds, west southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 50 MPH. After this system clears, look for cold temperatures into Christmas Day. The National Weather Forecast has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday, with gusts approaching 50 MPH.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY: