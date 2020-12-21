Skip to Content
Scattered snow and gusty winds for Tuesday

A strong cold front is on the way for Tuesday morning. We'll see winds picking up to high levels in the mornings with scattered snow showers to follow. In the Snake River Plain, look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch to an 1" possible. Winds, west southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 50 MPH. After this system clears, look for cold temperatures into Christmas Day. The National Weather Forecast has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday, with gusts approaching 50 MPH.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and the Arco
    Desert including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud
    Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
    Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
    Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
  • WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

