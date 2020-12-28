Areas of fog, more snow showers for New Year’s Eve

Local Forecast

An area of high pressure behind this past weekend's snow, will deliver cold and mostly sunny skies for Tuesday afternoon. With overnight low's close to zero, and areas of snow from this weekend, we'll run the risk of areas of freezing fog for the overnight and morning hours.

There will be a slight chance of snow flurries from the fog, otherwise look for dry and cold conditions.

A storm system approaches from the west late Wednesday and early Thursday, we'll have a chance of snow showers early Thursday morning, with clearing skies and cold temps for New Year's Day.