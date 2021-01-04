Rain, snow and wind for the first week of 2021
Scattered rain, snow showers for Monday night into Tuesday. We'll also see gusty winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected with a chance of
freezing rain in the Mud Lake area to near Arco. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the open flats
and upwards of 5 inches near Craters of the Moon and towards Ashton.
Strong gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting
snow and reduced visibility.
- WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg
north to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to
Hamer.
- WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions at
times. Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the
Craters of the Moon and Ashton areas.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches in the lower mountain valleys and 7 to 14 inches across
the Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges.
- WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,
Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near
Newdale to Tetonia.
- WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving
conditions. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and
drifting snow resulting in limited visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
