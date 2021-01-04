Skip to Content
Rain, snow and wind for the first week of 2021

Scattered rain, snow showers for Monday night into Tuesday. We'll also see gusty winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected with a chance of
    freezing rain in the Mud Lake area to near Arco. Total snow
    accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the open flats
    and upwards of 5 inches near Craters of the Moon and towards Ashton.
    Strong gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting
    snow and reduced visibility.
  • WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg
    north to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to
    Hamer.
  • WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions at
    times. Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the
    Craters of the Moon and Ashton areas.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
    inches in the lower mountain valleys and 7 to 14 inches across
    the Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges.
  • WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,
    Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near
    Newdale to Tetonia.
  • WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving
    conditions. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and
    drifting snow resulting in limited visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

