Rain, snow and wind for the first week of 2021

Local Forecast

Scattered rain, snow showers for Monday night into Tuesday. We'll also see gusty winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

TUESDAY…

freezing rain in the Mud Lake area to near Arco. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the open flats and upwards of 5 inches near Craters of the Moon and towards Ashton. Strong gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg

north to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to Hamer. WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions at

times. Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the

Craters of the Moon and Ashton areas.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

TUESDAY…

inches in the lower mountain valleys and 7 to 14 inches across the Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges. WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,

Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near Newdale to Tetonia. WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving

conditions. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and

drifting snow resulting in limited visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.