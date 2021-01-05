Cold and Sunny for Wednesday, Stormy weather Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

Areas of freezing fog overnight with a slight chance of snow from that fog, early Wednesday morning. We'll see near normal highs close to 30° for Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds around 10 MPH.

Thursday, a system moves into the Pacific northwest with a slight chance of snow locally. We'll see a higher risk for snow showers Friday and Saturday with highs into the lower 30's. We'll have the potential to see accumulating snowfall Saturday morning for the Snake River Plain.

After this weekend, we're looking at a period of sunny and cold weather with dry conditions.