Slight chance of snow Friday night, Colder temps this weekend

Local Forecast

More cold fronts are passing through the region with un-settled conditions. We have a slight chance of snow for late Friday into Saturday. However, snowfall amounts are expected to be light in accumulation and confined mostly to the southern mountains of Idaho, along the Utah border. Another system slides to the north for Sunday and Monday, leaving us cold with spots of freezing fog, with a slight chance of snow.

For Saturday, highs around 30° with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Winds around 10MPH, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Colder temps for Sunday with areas of freezing fog in the morning. In that fog, a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid to upper 20's, for the Snake River Plain.

Monday, highs into the mid to upper 20's with areas of freezing fog in the morning.