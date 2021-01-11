Cold and Foggy Tuesday morning, rain and snow Wednesday

Local Forecast

High pressure tonight, leading to cold overnight lows, areas of freezing fog, with a slight chance of snow flurries. Partly sunny skies for Tuesday with winds around 10 MPH. Highs for Tuesday into the lower to mid 30's. A storm system pushes in from the west for Wednesday. The arriving storm, will usher in gusty winds and warmer temperatures before a cold front passes through. Highs for Wednesday, will get into the upper 30's to lower 40's in the Snake River Plain. These warmer temps, will allow for rain showers to be mixed into the wintry precipitation. Winds on Wednesday will be in the 15-25 MPH range. Behind this storm, we'll have colder temps for the rest of the week.