Snow and rain showers arriving Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning

A system moving into the region this evening with rain, snow showers and freezing drizzle. This storm is looking to bring in about 2-4" of new snow for Teton County Idaho and Wyoming, and about 2-4" of new snow for Island Park. Mixed precipitaion for the Snake River Plain, with gusty winds. Sustained winds are going to be above 20 MPH for most of Wednesday.

As this storm departs Wednesday night, we'll see cold, below freezing temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Blowing Snow from winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass.

WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult along Highway 31. Blowing

snow will reduce visibility.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM MST WEDNESDAY…