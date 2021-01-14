Slight chance of snow Friday and this weekend

Local Forecast

We have high pressure over the Great Basin with cold overnight lows. Clouds and areas of fog will move into the region for Friday. We'll have a few snow showers for our mountains with some of that snow passing through Late Friday night. Another system moves through Sunday, with some more scattered snow showers.

Overnight, lows close to zero with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the upper 20's.

Saturday, Partly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers with highs into the lower to mid 30's.