Fog and low clouds starting to lift, colder temps for Tuesday

Local Forecast

We'll see mostly cloudy skies for Monday evening, with areas of fog. However, light winds out of the north, will start to move some of this low cloud cover out of region. With the clouds departing overnight, we'll see dropping temperatures close to zero with sub-zero wind chills.

For your Tuesday, cold in the morning with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs into the 20's for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 20's.

Clouds will start to roll back into the region this Thursday, with a chance of snow for Friday and Saturday.