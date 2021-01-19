Cold with sub-zero wind chills overnight

Local Forecast

Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows into the single digits for the Snake River Plain. We'll also see a few spots of freezing fog in the morning.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 20's to lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 5-10 MPH.

Cloud cover builds in for Wednesday night, with lows into the teens.

More active weather starts on Friday and this weekend, with off and on snow showers, as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Basin.