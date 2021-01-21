Chance of snow Thursday night and Friday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure along the Pacific coast, is sending snow showers in our direction. This low is moving south into Nevada and Utah, with spotty snow showers working into Idaho and Wyoming. Most of the heavier snow bands are expected to hit into central and northern Utah.

THURSDAY NIGHT- FRIDAY AM: Chance of snow with areas of fog. Lows into the teens and the lower 20's. Light winds around 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 30° for the Snake River Plain.

SATURDAY: Snow showers in the SE corner of Idaho and SW Wyoming. Partly cloudy for most of the region, with highs into the upper 20's