Quiet and cold Tuesday, rain and snow starting Wednesday

Local Forecast

Mostly cloudy tonight, with a few light snow flurries and showers. Lows into the single digits around the Snake River Plain.

For Tuesday, partly cloudy through the day, with increasing clouds into the evening, with a slight chance of snow.

Wednesday, rain and snow showers with gusty winds. A series of storms will pass through the region, with slightly warmer temperatures, leading to a rain snow mix for the lower Snake River Plain. We'll see off and on snow showers through the rest of the this week and throughout the weekend.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM

MST FRIDAY…

inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. WHERE…The north part of the eastern Magic Valley, from

Shoshone area, to the Monteview/Mud Lake area in the northwest part of the Snake River plain, and in the northeast part of the Snake River plain, from Rexburg to Saint Anthony. This includes the Idaho National Laboratory. WHEN…From 11 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Friday.

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Temporary road closures will be possible. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday

will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero

visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing

travel plans if at possible.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING…