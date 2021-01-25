Quiet and cold Tuesday, rain and snow starting Wednesday
Mostly cloudy tonight, with a few light snow flurries and showers. Lows into the single digits around the Snake River Plain.
For Tuesday, partly cloudy through the day, with increasing clouds into the evening, with a slight chance of snow.
Wednesday, rain and snow showers with gusty winds. A series of storms will pass through the region, with slightly warmer temperatures, leading to a rain snow mix for the lower Snake River Plain. We'll see off and on snow showers through the rest of the this week and throughout the weekend.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9
inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
- WHERE…The north part of the eastern Magic Valley, from
Shoshone area, to the Monteview/Mud Lake area in the northwest
part of the Snake River plain, and in the northeast part of the
Snake River plain, from Rexburg to Saint Anthony. This includes
the Idaho National Laboratory.
- WHEN…From 11 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Temporary road closures will be possible.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday
will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero
visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing
travel plans if at possible.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
18 inches, except 5 to 26 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…The Bear River Range and State Route 36, Big Hole
Mountains and State Route 31 Pine Creek Pass, the Centennial
Mountains Island Park area and U S Route 20, and Interstate 15.
- WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions should impact all driving.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday
will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero
visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing
travel plans if at possible.
Comments