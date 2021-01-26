Snow, Rain and Gusty Winds
We're seeing a steady stream of stormy weather roll in from the west. We'll start to see snow showers moving through the region, Wednesday morning. Down-slope winds around Pocatello may prevent heavy accumulations of snow. Warmer temperatures Thursday, will lead to more of a rainy snow mix of precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper Snake River Plain and a Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains.
Tonight, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the mid 20's for the Snake River Plain.
Wednesday, snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the mid 30's with winds 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches. Areas around Crater of the Moon should 8 to 12 inches
total. For Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds
gusting 20 to 35 mph.
- WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the
Moon, Tom Cat Summit, the INL Complex, Mud Lake, and St
Anthony.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due to
overwhelming drifting of snow makes keeping roads clear
difficult.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO
11 PM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches, with higher elevations around 18 inches.
Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.
- WHERE…Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass,
and Raynolds Pass.
- WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow and
gusty winds. Temporary road closures are possible as snow
control efforts attempt to keep up with the heavy drifting of
snow.
