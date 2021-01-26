Snow, Rain and Gusty Winds

Local Forecast

We're seeing a steady stream of stormy weather roll in from the west. We'll start to see snow showers moving through the region, Wednesday morning. Down-slope winds around Pocatello may prevent heavy accumulations of snow. Warmer temperatures Thursday, will lead to more of a rainy snow mix of precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper Snake River Plain and a Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains.

Tonight, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the mid 20's for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the mid 30's with winds 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

inches. Areas around Crater of the Moon should 8 to 12 inches total. For Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds gusting 20 to 35 mph. WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the

Moon, Tom Cat Summit, the INL Complex, Mud Lake, and St Anthony. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO

11 PM MST FRIDAY…