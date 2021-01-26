Skip to Content
today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:13 pm

Snow, Rain and Gusty Winds

We're seeing a steady stream of stormy weather roll in from the west. We'll start to see snow showers moving through the region, Wednesday morning. Down-slope winds around Pocatello may prevent heavy accumulations of snow. Warmer temperatures Thursday, will lead to more of a rainy snow mix of precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper Snake River Plain and a Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains.

Tonight, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the mid 20's for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the mid 30's with winds 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
    inches. Areas around Crater of the Moon should 8 to 12 inches
    total. For Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds
    gusting 20 to 35 mph.
  • WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the
    Moon, Tom Cat Summit, the INL Complex, Mud Lake, and St
    Anthony.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
    winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
    evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due to
    overwhelming drifting of snow makes keeping roads clear
    difficult.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO
11 PM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations
    of 6 to 12 inches, with higher elevations around 18 inches.
    Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.
  • WHERE…Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass,
    and Raynolds Pass.
  • WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow and
    gusty winds. Temporary road closures are possible as snow
    control efforts attempt to keep up with the heavy drifting of
    snow.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

