Scattered snow and rain showers continue

A wet weather pattern continues to move through the region. We'll see snow and rain showers with slightly warmer temps for Thursday and Friday. We're looking at another 1-3" of new snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday in the upper Snake River Plain. The lower Plain continues to struggle to pull in heavier snowfall, thanks to downslope winds drying out the air and pushing the moisture to the north.

Overnight, scattered snow showers, with a steady temperature into the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday, working in more passing rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's to mid 40's. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

THURSDAY…

8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches near Craters of the Moon and Monida Pass. For Idaho Falls and Rexburg, around 2 inches. Winds gusting 20 to 35 mph may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the

Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, Mackey, the I N L Complex, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Small and St Anthony. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM

MST FRIDAY…