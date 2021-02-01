Slightly warmer Tuesday before storm slides in Wednesday

Local Forecast

A Pacific system is taking aim to our region this mid-week. Snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday and ealy Wednesday, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers for the rest of the week.

Overnight: Clouds will build in with light winds and lows around the lower to mid 20's in the Snake River Plain.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs into the lower to mid 40's. Tuesday night, scattered snow showers will move through, with the winds picking up into the 15-25 MPH gust range.

Wednesday: Chance of snow, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.