Scattered snow showers Wednesday morning

Local Forecast

A Pacific storm is moving through the region tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect scattered snow showers early Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with mountain snow showers through the afternoon. Highs in the Snake River Plain will reach into the mid 30's. Winds will be in the 10-25 MPH range, with slightly clamer wind for Thursday. Behind this system, expect cold temperatures for Thursday with a few mountain snow showers. Highs for Thursday will reach into the mid 20's. Another round of snow pushes down from the Northwest Friday, with mostly mountain snow showers. We'll see a few of the snow showers into the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY…