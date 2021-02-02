Skip to Content
Scattered snow showers Wednesday morning

A Pacific storm is moving through the region tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect scattered snow showers early Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with mountain snow showers through the afternoon. Highs in the Snake River Plain will reach into the mid 30's. Winds will be in the 10-25 MPH range, with slightly clamer wind for Thursday. Behind this system, expect cold temperatures for Thursday with a few mountain snow showers. Highs for Thursday will reach into the mid 20's. Another round of snow pushes down from the Northwest Friday, with mostly mountain snow showers. We'll see a few of the snow showers into the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with
    locally higher amounts in the southwest portion of the park.
  • WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
  • WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday afternoon. The
    heaviest snowfall is expected to occur from 3 AM to 9 AM
    Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
    and drifting snow and very low visibility.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park
    should be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

