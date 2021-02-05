More snow and wind moving through the region

Local Forecast

We're still expecting a push of wet, windy weather out of the north for Saturday and Sunday. We're keeping a slight chance of snow in the forecast for the Snake River Plain, with more snow expected around Central Idaho, SE Idaho and areas near the Wyoming state line. Daytime highs into the mid to upper 30's for the Snake River Plain for Saturday. Overnight lows into the teens and 20's. Winds will be in the 15-25 MPH for this weekend, with gusts around 30-40 MPH. Dry, colder air works down from the north for this approaching workweek. We'll see just a slight chance of mountain snow for this workweek, with the chilly temperatures.