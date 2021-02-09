Mostly sunny and windy for Wednesday, snow and rain starting Thursday
We'll see Pacific moisture and a Canadian cold front run through the region for this late-week. Winds will pick-up this Wednesday, with wind speeds around 15-25 MPH for the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered snow and rain showers are expected Thursday. Colder temperatures and scattered snow showers will continue for this Friday and Saturday.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches in valleys with 8 to 16 inches in the mountains and
through mountain passes possible.
- WHERE…Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Island Park, Victor,
Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Centennial Mountains.
- WHEN…From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
Thursday and Friday.
Comments