Mostly sunny and windy for Wednesday, snow and rain starting Thursday

We'll see Pacific moisture and a Canadian cold front run through the region for this late-week. Winds will pick-up this Wednesday, with wind speeds around 15-25 MPH for the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered snow and rain showers are expected Thursday. Colder temperatures and scattered snow showers will continue for this Friday and Saturday.

