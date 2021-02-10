Scattered rain and snow showers for the rest of the week

Local Forecast

Scattered snow and rain showers will slowly begin filtering through the region by Thursday afternoon into Friday and Saturday. Winds will still be with us, with some blowing and drifting snow showers. Heavier snow showers possible on Saturday with dropping temperatures throughout the entire region.

Thursday, A chance of rain snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's for the Idaho Falls area, with Pocatello seeing highs closer to 40° . Winds around 10-15 MPH, with gists above 20 MPH.

Friday, Scattered snow showers with highs into the mid 30's with winds around 10-15 MPH.

Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone. WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.

