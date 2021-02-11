Scattered snow showers with gusty winds for Friday
Our wet weather pattern from the northwest continues for Friday and Saturday. Most of the heavy snow will hit east of the Snake River Plain.
Friday night and overnight: A chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a low into the lower 20's. Winds 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts around 25 MPH.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's. North winds 10 to 20 MPH.
Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,
Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry and Bone.
- WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the
valleys, with 8 to 16 inches in the mountains and mountain
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,
Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains
including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from
Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
- WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
