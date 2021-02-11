Scattered snow showers with gusty winds for Friday

Local Forecast

Our wet weather pattern from the northwest continues for Friday and Saturday. Most of the heavy snow will hit east of the Snake River Plain.

Friday night and overnight: A chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a low into the lower 20's. Winds 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts around 25 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's. North winds 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST

FRIDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,

Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry and Bone.

Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone. WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST

FRIDAY…