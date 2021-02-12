More snow Friday night, Saturday and Monday

Local Forecast

This northwest flow of wet cold weather continues with cold air spilling in from the north. Look for scattered snow showers and dropping temps this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings for much of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Fremont and Clark counties, with wind chills down to a possible -40. Another snow storm will move in for Monday.

Saturday: Snow likely, with a high into the upper 20's. North wind around 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in the Snake River Plain.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow, with a high near 20°.

Monday: Scattered snow showers with highs Snow, with highs into the upper 20's to lower 30's New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible, in the Snake River Plain.

chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. WHERE…Island Park area and Kilgore.

