More snow Friday night, Saturday and Monday
This northwest flow of wet cold weather continues with cold air spilling in from the north. Look for scattered snow showers and dropping temps this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings for much of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Fremont and Clark counties, with wind chills down to a possible -40. Another snow storm will move in for Monday.
Saturday: Snow likely, with a high into the upper 20's. North wind around 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in the Snake River Plain.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow, with a high near 20°.
Monday: Scattered snow showers with highs Snow, with highs into the upper 20's to lower 30's New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible, in the Snake River Plain.
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST SUNDAY…
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SATURDAY:
- WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 20 to
30 mph.
- WHERE…Island Park area and Kilgore.
- WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM MST Sunday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Saturday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
MST SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
for lower elevations. Pass areas like Sweetzer and Malad will
see around 4 inches. Higher mountain areas will see 4 to 8
inches. Some mountain tops may see up to 12 to 16 inches of
snow.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malad, Preston and Sweetzer Summit.
- WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments