Chance of snow with winds for Wednesday

Local Forecast

Our cold and wet northwest flow continues for Wednesday. We'll see colder temperatures over the next couple of days with winds 10-20 MPH. We'll also see some scattered snow showers for Wednesday. Another potent system moves in Friday morning with accumulating snowfall.

Overnight: A chance of snow overnight into Wednesday morning with lows into the teens and the lower 20's

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow, with some clearing in the afternoon for the Snake River Plain. Highs into the upper 20's to the lower 30's. Winds around 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 20's, winds around 10 MPH.

Friday: Snow showers with highs into the lower to mid 30's.