Lighter winds with isolated snow showers

Local Forecast

Staying breezy tonight with lows into the teens and single digits with the unsettled flow continuing from the northwest. We'll see isolated snow showers for Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies, with highs into the upper 20's with winds around 5-10 MPH. Thursday, Partly cloudy, with a high into the mid to upper 20's, increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. More scattered snow showers for Thursday night with snow continuing into Friday. Friday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and gusty winds.