Scattered snow Friday night and Saturday morning, with clearing by the afternoon
Our potent cold front is exiting the region Friday night, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. Lows into the teens and 20's for the Snake River Plain and scattered snow showers slowly coming to an end. By Saturday afternoon, we expect to see some clearing, cold temperatures, and drier weather, heading into Sunday. Our local mountains near Jackson Hole and Teton County Idaho, will still have some leftover snow showers this weekend.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and
Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan
and Emigration Summit.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
