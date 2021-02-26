Scattered snow Friday night and Saturday morning, with clearing by the afternoon

Local Forecast

Our potent cold front is exiting the region Friday night, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. Lows into the teens and 20's for the Snake River Plain and scattered snow showers slowly coming to an end. By Saturday afternoon, we expect to see some clearing, cold temperatures, and drier weather, heading into Sunday. Our local mountains near Jackson Hole and Teton County Idaho, will still have some leftover snow showers this weekend.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST

SATURDAY…