Local Forecast

High pressure over the west, still allowing for warming temperatures this workweek. A stormy pattern arrives this weekend, with scattered rain and snow showers starting Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high into the lower 40's. North wind around 5-10 MPH. Overnight, mostly clear with lows around 10°.

Thursday: Highs into the mid 40's with mostly sunny skies. North northeast wind around 5-10 MPH.