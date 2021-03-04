Mostly sunny for Friday, a slight chance of showers for Saturday

Local Forecast

Partly cloudy tonight with winds around 10 MPH. Low's into the teens and 20's.

For Friday, mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 40's to lower 50's in the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-15 MPH with gusts around 20 MPH.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Snake River Plain. Cloudy in the mountains, with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs into the mid to upper 40's for the Snake River Plain. North northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 25 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny and windy with highs into the mid 40's.