Gusty winds, unsettled weather moving in

Local Forecast

Expect to see a change-up in our weather pattern with a series of systems moving through. The first system moves through for Saturday with gusty winds and a few isolated rain/snow showers. We're not expecting to see a lot of moisture this weekend in the Snake River Plain. However, gusty winds will be an issue all weekend and this workweek, as another system moves in Monday.

For Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's, with winds 10-25 MPH. Sunday, we'll see partly sunny skies, more wind with highs into the mid 40's. A more potent system arrives Monday with scattered rain and snow showers. This system will usher in colder temps for the rest of the workweek.