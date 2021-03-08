A few showers with gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday

Local Forecast

A disturbance from a Pacific low pressure center, is slowly working across the region this evening. We're seeing a few snow and rain showers, mostly into the mountains, to carry over into some of Tuesday. Widespread gusty winds, around 15-25 MPH, as this system moves through. Highs for Tuesday will reach into the upper 30's to lower 40's, in the Snake River Plain. For Wednesday, a slight chance of mountain and high country showers. Lighter winds for Wednesday with temps near 40°, for high. Mostly quiet weather for Thursday and Friday with highs into the lower 40's. Our next storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday for next week.