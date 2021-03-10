Mostly sunny, slight warming trend

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is continuing to slide into Southern California and Arizona over the next couple of days. We'll keep mainly dry conditions in the forecast for the rest of this week, with a slight chance of showers in extreme southern and southeastern Idaho.

Overnight: Mostly clear with lows into the teens and winds around 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Daytime highs close to 40° for the Snake River Plain, North wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 40's.