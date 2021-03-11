Warming trend into the weekend

Local Forecast

We have an area of low pressure to our south over Utah, spinning up scattered snow showers to our south. We'll have a few snow showers possible for southern Idaho near the Utah border. Otherwise, light winds out of the north will push back on those showers, leaving us with mostly sunny skies in the Snake River Plain. Winds will be around 10 MPH, with highs into the lower to mid 40's for Friday afternoon. Temps for this weekend are increasing with highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's. There will be a few more snow showers for SE Idaho and western Wyoming for this weekend with winds increasing as well.

Another storm system will be moving in from the west coast this Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.