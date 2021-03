Local Forecast

A low pressure system is moving to our south, which will send in a few isolated showers for Tuesday. Most of the showers will favor the mountains and higher elevations.

Overnight, a chance of showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the mid to upper 20's.

Tuesday, a slight chance of showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds around 10 MPH with highs close to 50°.

Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny with highs close to 50°.