Winds picking-up for Thursday, chance of showers late Friday

Local Forecast

High pressure and a SW flow, delivering some nice, above average weather. However, a cold front is on the way for Friday. This cold front will usher in gusty winds, scattered rain and snow showers with the potential for thunderstorms, for late Friday into Saturday.

Overnight: light winds with lows into the upper 20's with mostly clear skies.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with the winds increasing into the afternoon. Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered snow and rain showers later in the day and into the evening. Highs into the mid 50's with winds into the 15-25 MPH range.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow with highs into the 40's.