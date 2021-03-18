Snow and rain showers on the way for Friday night

Local Forecast

Winds are increasing overnight into Friday, with an approaching storm. This storm is ushering in a cold front on Friday with gusty winds, rain and snow showers into this weekend. We have the potential for snow in the Snake River Plain Friday night and early Saturday morning. More snow will be possible Saturday night with the possibility of a Snake River Plain convergence zone.

For Friday we'll see increasing clouds through the day. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon with a higher risk of snow and rain showers for the evening and overnight hours. Highs for Friday afternoon are expected to reach into the mid 50's. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A high into the mid 40's, with a southwest winds 10 to 15 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. More scattered snow and rain showers for Saturday night with gusty winds.

Sunday, a slight percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high into the upper 40's.