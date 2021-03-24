Grab an overcoat! Winter Blast Then 60s this weekend

Local Forecast

Grab your overcoat! Snow develops overnight with slight accumulations for the valley and 2-4" for Rexburg, 4-8" for Island Park, and several inches for the southeastern highlands expected. Rain mixes with this storm by midday and all rain in the afternoon. Winds shift to the SW gaining speeds 15-20mph+, then northerly to clear us out Friday and major sun Saturday and Sunday.

Most areas have freezing temps @32 tomorrow morning, then 40's by 2-4pm, retreating to the 20's for Friday morning and headed to the low to mid 50's into the afternoon and mostly sunny Saturday. Still dry and sunny Sunday and upper 50's to lower 60's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather