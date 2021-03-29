Lighter winds and cool temps for Tuesday

Local Forecast

Our winds are slowly backing down to lighter levels for Tuesday, with our exiting cold front. We'll see cold temperatures with a freezing Tuesday morning and afternoon highs into the 40's. Just a few isolated mountain snow showers and flurries, with drier weather for the mid-week. High pressure returning later this week with warming temps back into the 60'a 70's.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with cleaning into the morning. Lows into the lower 20's. West northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 30 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high into the mid 40's. NW winds 10 MPH.