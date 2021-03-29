Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:43 pm
Published 5:24 pm

Lighter winds and cool temps for Tuesday

32920201

Our winds are slowly backing down to lighter levels for Tuesday, with our exiting cold front. We'll see cold temperatures with a freezing Tuesday morning and afternoon highs into the 40's. Just a few isolated mountain snow showers and flurries, with drier weather for the mid-week. High pressure returning later this week with warming temps back into the 60'a 70's.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with cleaning into the morning. Lows into the lower 20's. West northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 30 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high into the mid 40's. NW winds 10 MPH.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content