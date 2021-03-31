Warming and Windy

Local Forecast

We'll begin to see increasing winds out of the southwest by Thursday afternoon. With those winds, we'll see highs into the 60's.

Overnight: Clear with lows around 20°, with south winds around 10 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH, becoming south in the afternoon, gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Friday: Highs into the upper 60's with winds 10 to 15 MPH, becoming southwest in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Saturday: Breezy and Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 70's.