Nice for Friday, Gusty Winds for Saturday

Local Forecast

Gusty winds will continue into tonight, with lighter winds expected for Friday. Overnight lows will drop back below freezing with temperatures into the mid 20's. For Friday, we'll see sunny skies with highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain. Winds for Friday will be into the 10-15 MPH range.

A second cold front is moving through the region for Saturday afternoon with highs into the upper 50's. Winds for Saturday will gust above 40 MPH. With this wind, blowing dust will be an issue around the Plain once again.