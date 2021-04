Local Forecast

After the cold front exits for Sunday, we'll see calmer winds and cooler temps for Sunday. Our next storm arrives late Tuesday.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 40's. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50°. Winds around 10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs into the upper 40's. Tuesday night, a chance of snow with gusty winds and lows into the upper 20's.